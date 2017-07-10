Pride, patriotism and how Putin helped redefine what it means to be a ‘true Russian’

221312 221314 221314 How Putin helped redefine what it means to be Russian The new Russian identity is a combination of religion, old Russian traditions and rediscovered patriotism. It helps explain how today’s Russians think, how President Putin acts and why he remains popular. As part of our week-long series Inside Putin's Russia, special correspondent Nick Schifrin and producer Zach Fannin report in collaboration with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. disabled 3002654709 bItwqPQVnBs 221305 221310 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-nato-chief-demands-russian-troops-leave-ukraine/ News Wrap: NATO chief demands Russian troops leave Ukraine In the our news wrap Monday, the head of NATO demanded that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine. Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg addressed the parliament in Kiev, saying Europe and the U.S. are united in support of Ukraine. Also, Iraq’s government has declared “final victory” in the battle to recapture the city of Mosul from the Islamic State militant group. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3AV16-320x196.jpg 3002654313 UThtJvDtzlU 221224 221225 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/iraq-declares-victory-isis-mosul/ Iraq declares victory over ISIS in Mosul The U.S.-backed Iraqi army won the battle for Mosul on Sunday, ousting the Islamic State from the city it seized three years ago. Though sporadic resistance by cornered ISIS militants continues, Iraq’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared victory nine months after Iraqi forces launched their offensive to retake Mosul. Stephen Kalin, a reporter for Reuters, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Mosul. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX3AMA1-e1499627661745-320x196.jpg 3002622521 JQw5xAmk8HI 221216 221237 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/venezuelas-economy-plummets-mass-exodus-ensues/ As Venezuela's economy plummets, mass exodus ensues Despite having the largest oil reserves in the world, Venezuela’s economy is in a freefall, necessities have become scarce and tens of thousands of residents are fleeing across the border to Colombia. With support from the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, special correspondent Nadja Drost and videographer Bruno Federico report on the exodus. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/VENEZUELA-STILL-Newer-320x196.jpg 3002622911 -6sJiKHeKvM