Inside Putin's Russia

Pride, patriotism and how Putin helped redefine what it means to be a ‘true Russian’

July 10, 2017 at 6:35 PM EDT
The new Russian identity is a combination of religion, old Russian traditions and rediscovered patriotism. It helps explain how today’s Russians think, how President Putin acts and why he remains popular. As part of our week-long series Inside Putin's Russia, special correspondent Nick Schifrin and producer Zach Fannin report in collaboration with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting.
