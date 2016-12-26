  • SUBSCRIBE
A prominent Israeli author reflects on the country’s founding — and future

December 26, 2016 at 6:25 PM EST
Amos Oz grew up in Israel in the early years of its statehood. Now, in his first book in over a decade, the writer looks back at that time through the eyes of three characters -- each at a different life stage and with a distinctive attitude toward the new state. Jeffrey Brown sits down with Oz to discuss his writing process, the “gift of literature" and prospects for a two-state solution.
