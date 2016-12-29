  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Nation

Budding regulation in one of California’s marijuana meccas

December 29, 2016 at 6:35 PM EST
As more states move to legalize pot, Humboldt County, California, an epicenter of the underground marijuana industry, has begun a new, bold experiment to bring growers out of the shadows and regulate the growth, sale and environmental impact of cannabis. Special correspondent Sheraz Sadiq of KQED reports.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT