  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Science > The Leading Edge

The sacred and the scientific clash on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea

December 21, 2016 at 6:30 PM EST
Over a thousand years ago, Polynesians followed the stars in the Mauna Kea sky on their path to Hawaii. Those stars are now of interest to astronomers, who believe the mountain's summit is the perfect spot to build a giant, cutting-edge telescope. But native Hawaiians view that peak as a sacred space. Science correspondent Miles O’Brien reports for the second in our series about the controversy.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT