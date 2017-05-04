  • SUBSCRIBE
Schiff talks Comey testimony, ‘sad day’ for health care

May 4, 2017 at 6:35 PM EDT
Two of the nation's top national security officials held a closed hearing with congressional investigators on Thursday about what role Russia played in the presidential election and whether the Trump campaign colluded in that process. William Brangham discusses that and the GOP health care bill with Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.
