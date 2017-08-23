Scientific study concludes Exxon Mobil misled on climate change

225452 225455 225455 Study concludes Exxon Mobil misled on climate change Exxon Mobil has been criticized for allegedly hiding what it knew about the perils of climate change. Now researchers from Harvard University have published a study alleging that the oil and gas giant tried to systematically mislead the public about climate change for 40 years. William Brangham learns more from science correspondent Miles O’Brien. disabled 3004050322 w5g1nPfXOIA 225241 225239 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/millions-skygazers-marvel-historic-american-eclipse/ Millions of skygazers marvel at a historic American eclipse With special eye glasses or homemade boxes, tens of millions of people looked to the sky above the United States to witness a sight not seen in a lifetime: a total eclipse of the sun visible from coast to coast. Science correspondent Miles O’Brien joins William Brangham from Idaho to describe the experience and the science. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1CPJ7-320x196.jpg 3003932210 6ROXvuzGWEo 225056 225055 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/can-students-return-billion-oysters-new-york-harbor/ Can students return a billion oysters to a New York harbor? Oysters were once abundant in New York City, but decades of overharvesting and pollution led to their near-extinction there. Now, an education initiative called the Billion Oyster Project teaches public school students how to help bring them back to the city’s harbor, with the goal of restoring a billion oysters by 2035. NewsHour Weekend’s Ivette Feliciano has more. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/oysters_1-320x196.png 3003901057 SrquDO6u54A 224776 224774 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/years-total-eclipse-bright-opportunity-science/ Why this total eclipse is a bright opportunity for science A dazzling spectacle will grace the United States from coast to coast on Monday, when the moon passes between the sun and earth, climaxing with momentary darkness. Science correspondent Miles O’Brien joins Hari Sreenivasan to discuss the science and what to expect as millions plan to witness a out-of-this-world eclipse. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS9XXO-320x196.jpg 3003829522 MSToKa0DfYQ