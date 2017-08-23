  • SUBSCRIBE
Scientific study concludes Exxon Mobil misled on climate change

August 23, 2017 at 6:20 PM EDT
Exxon Mobil has been criticized for allegedly hiding what it knew about the perils of climate change. Now researchers from Harvard University have published a study alleging that the oil and gas giant tried to systematically mislead the public about climate change for 40 years. William Brangham learns more from science correspondent Miles O’Brien.
