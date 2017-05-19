  • SUBSCRIBE
Shields and Brooks on the barrage of Trump revelations

May 19, 2017 at 6:25 PM EDT
Syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks join Judy Woodruff to the discuss the week’s news, including the appointment of a special counsel to lead the Russia probe at the Justice Department, reports that President Trump shared sensitive intelligence from another country with Russian diplomats and how all of it affects the running of the government.
