Short on specifics, Trump expresses optimism that Israelis and Palestinians ‘can make a deal’

May 23, 2017 at 6:25 PM EDT
President Trump spent four days in the Middle East on a visit packed with high-stakes meetings with several regional leaders. Before departing for Rome, Mr. Trump met with Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas to discuss the Israeli–Palestinian conflict, but did not explicitly endorse the two-state solution, which has been U.S. policy for more than a quarter century. John Yang reports.
