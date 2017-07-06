220995 220999 220999 Silicon Valley investors under scrutiny for harassment A series of exposes and resignations have newly shone a spotlight on the actions of tech companies, investors and funders, including how prominent venture capitalists have been accused of unwanted sexual advances. William Brangham talks to Freada Kapor Klein, founder of the Level Playing Field Institute. disabled 3002568968 ln7E3ESQwJc 220801 220815 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/remote-national-park-made-mammoth-discovery/ How this remote national park made a mammoth discovery California's Channel Islands National Park is the site of a recent mammoth discovery: a pygmy mammoth skull, to be precise. This report was produced as part of our Student Reporting Labs by students from Etiwanda High School in Southern California. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/mammoth2-e1499211304578-320x196.jpg 3002489280 50jextfd_qQ 220793 220812 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/tough-times-tumbling-prices-test-midwestern-farmers/ Tough times and tumbling prices test Midwestern farmers Farmers in the Midwest are facing yet another lean financial forecast. A few years ago, high prices for crops like corn and soybeans translated to more income, but now those prices have tumbled, leaving farmers in a ditch. Special correspondent Jack Williams from NET in Nebraska reports on how producers are adjusting to the new reality. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX2R6F1-320x196.jpg 3002488623 _L0qG38lFhM 220792 220804 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/trumps-rollback-obama-era-rules-hits-setback-court/ Trump’s rollback of Obama-era rules hits setback in court The Environmental Protection Agency cannot delay implementation of a rule limiting methane emissions from new oil and gas drilling wells, according to an appeals court ruling on Monday. William Brangham speaks with Juliet Eilperin of The Washington Post about the obstacle for the Trump administration’s efforts to reverse environmental regulations and the wider implications. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/07/RTX365D6-320x196.jpg 3002488136 xWQxFwt1qkg