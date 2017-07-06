Silicon Valley investors under scrutiny for harassment
July 6, 2017 at 6:25 PM EDT
A series of exposes and resignations have newly shone a spotlight on the actions of tech companies, investors and funders, including how prominent venture capitalists have been accused of unwanted sexual advances. William Brangham talks to Freada Kapor Klein, founder of the Level Playing Field Institute.