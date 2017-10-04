Stories of heroism and sacrifice emerge as investigators pore over Las Vegas evidence

JUDY WOODRUFF: A presidential visit, an FBI interrogation, a mystery yet to be solved — the day’s headlines in the Las Vegas massacre.

Cat Wise begins our coverage.

CAT WISE: The investigation proceeded today, from the Las Vegas Strip, to the main FBI building in Los Angeles. The Las Vegas gunman’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, was being questioned there.

She flew back last night from the Philippines, where she had been when Stephen Paddock opened fire on concert-goers Sunday night. Danley’s sisters spoke, with faces obscured, to Australia’s Channel 7, and insisted she knew nothing of Paddock’s plot.

WOMAN: She didn’t even know that she was going to the Philippines until Steve said, “Oh, Marilou, I found you a cheap ticket to the Philippines.”

WOMAN: He sent her away, so that he can plan what he is planning without interruptions.

CAT WISE: Meanwhile, President and Mrs. Trump arrived in Las Vegas this morning. They were greeted by local and state officials, and went first to private meetings with survivors and their doctors.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: It makes you very proud to be an American, when you see the job that they have done, and people that wouldn’t be around today are up there, and they will be leaving the hospital in a week, or two weeks, or five weeks, and in some cases even a few days. It’s amazing.

CAT WISE: Mr. Trump met later with police and emergency crews who answered the call Sunday night.

DONALD TRUMP: We struggle for the words to explain to our children on how such evil can exist, how there can be such cruelty and such suffering. But we cannot be defined by the evil that threaten us or the violence that incites such terror. We are defined by our love, our caring, and our courage.

CAT WISE: Here, at the crime scene, the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino looms over the site that became a killing ground. Investigators are methodically gathering evidence from the gunman’s hotel room and the grounds where a country music festival erupted in bloodshed.

Stephen Paddock aimed a torrent of gunfire at the concert-goers for a good nine minutes, before he killed himself.

MAN: Get out of here! There’s gunshots coming from over there! Go that way!

CAT WISE: Police body camera footage shows officers trying to get concert-goers out of harm’s way.

MAN: Go that way, go that way, go that way! Everybody, stay down! Everybody, stay down! Stay down!

CAT WISE: And among the concert-goers, more stories of sacrifice and heroism, even after being hit by bullets.

JUSTIN BURTON, Survivor: I just felt it hit me once. And that’s when I said we have got to get going, and then I ended up lining — trying to line everyone up. I just kept on telling everybody, get in front of me, get in front of me. And then I got hit a second time, just a couple inches apart.

CAT WISE: Investigators now know Paddock stockpiled at least 23 guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in his hotel room. FBI Special Agent Jill Snyder says he’d been collecting guns for many years, and especially in the last 12 months.

JILL SNYDER, Special Agent, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms: From October 2016 to September 28, 2017, he purchased 33 firearms, majority of them rifles.

WOMAN: Why is there no notification if someone is buying multiple rifles?

JILL SNYDER: There is no federal law requiring that.

CAT WISE: Twelve of the rifles found in the hotel suite were outfitted with a bump-stock, allowing a gun to function like a fully automatic rifle.

In Washington today, Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein of California introduced legislation to outlaw the device.

SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN, D-Calif.: Mr. and Mrs. America, you have to stand up. You have to say, enough is enough. You have to say that there is no reason to make a semiautomatic assault weapon into a fully automatic battlefield weapon.

CAT WISE: Some Republicans, including Texas Senator John Cornyn, agreed today it’s worth examining the issue of bump-stocks.

For the PBS NewsHour, I’m Cat Wise in Las Vegas.

JUDY WOODRUFF: We will look at the debate over bump-stocks and remember more of the victims in Las Vegas later in the program.