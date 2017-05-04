  • SUBSCRIBE
Why summer is the season of movie sequels, reboots and spin-offs

May 4, 2017 at 6:20 PM EDT
The summer movie season is about to kick into high gear, even though it's barely May. This year will see at least 15 blockbuster sequels, reboots or spin-offs, like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and from older franchises like "Spiderman," "Planet of the Apes" and "Pirates of the Caribbean." Jeffrey Brown talks to Alonso Duralde of TheWrap and Ann Hornaday of The Washington Post.
