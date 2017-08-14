224545 224548 224548 A surfing contest where everyone doggie paddles In our NewsHour Shares moment of the day, four-legged waveriders take part in a unique surf competition. Special correspondent Laura Klivans of KQED reports. disabled 3003770066 IyK9sCme_Gw 224349 224338 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/realize-classic-books-childhood-racist/ Your favorite book from childhood might be racist Do you have an old children’s book you love? Well, there’s a good chance that it might be racist, says kids’ author Grace Lin. She offers her humble opinion on how you can keep loving your favorite classics while acknowledging the out-of-date or harmful parts. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/imho1-320x196.jpg 3003727015 R5iwq4mENFw 224315 224318 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/baltimore-school-helps-girls-step-college/ This Baltimore school helps girls step up for college "Step," a new documentary, follows students from the Baltimore Leadership School for Girls, an institution with the primary goal of 100 percent college acceptance. But that's not their only success. Girls at the school channel their strengths into practicing step, an artform that combines movement, percussion and more. Members of the school explain what the program has meant to them. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/step3-320x196.jpg 3003721993 7L4YZzAA58Y 224246 224238 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/postcard-alaskas-oil-industry-wilderness-meet/ Where Alaska's oil industry and wilderness meet In our NewsHour Shares moment of the day, oil started flowing down the Trans-Alaska Pipeline 40 years ago. Every summer, thousands of workers file through Deadhorse, Alaska, an operations center for the oil field, including postal worker Les Dunbar. Eric Keto of Alaska Public Media offers a profile. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/share3-e1502413813800-320x196.jpg 3003680572 cO8hw5uGyKE