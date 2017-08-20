225114 225118 225118 Survivors recount atrocities of ISIS occupation in Mosul More than 1 million people once lived in Mosul, Iraq, a city reduced to rubble after three years of ISIS occupation and a brutal nine-month battle to take it back. An estimated 700,000 civilians were displaced during the conflict, most dispersed to 20 refugees camps outside the decimated city. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Marcia Biggs reports on what survivors of the siege have endured. disabled 3003902827 r1gGJWdf3PY 225130 225128 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/joint-military-drills-begin-u-s-south-korea/ Joint military drills to begin with U.S., South Korea Defense Secretary James Mattis said Sunday that the decision to reduce U.S. troop participation in joint military exercises with South Korea this week is unrelated to tensions with North Korea. Christopher Hill, former chief U.S. negotiator with North Korea and ambassador to South Korea, joins Hari Sreenivasan from Denver, Co. to offer perspective on the situation. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS19AOD-320x196.jpg 3003903416 enADQm-rCEE 225119 225120 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/remembering-jerry-lewis-dick-gregory-pioneering-comedians/ Remembering Jerry Lewis and Dick Gregory In less than 24 hours, the world lost two comedic icons. Jerry Lewis, a comedy titan, film producer and screenwriter who entertained audiences with his uniquely zany brand of comedy, died Sunday at the age of 91. Dick Gregory, the performer, writer, and activist who mined humor from the civil rights movement, died Saturday at the age of 84. Here, we look back at their achievements. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1CJZT-320x196.jpg 3003902576 8k0Ey-se8eY 225028 225080 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/episode/pbs-newshour-weekend-full-episode-august-19-2017/ PBS NewsHour Weekend full episode August 19, 2017 On this edition for Saturday, August 19, thousands of counter-protesters overpower a controversial “free speech” rally in Boston. Later, the tech community responds to hate speech in the wake of Charlottesville. Hari Sreenivasan anchors from New York. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1CGF0-320x196.jpg 3003901642 qcKcj-P-LwA