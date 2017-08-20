  • SUBSCRIBE
Survivors recount atrocities of ISIS occupation in Mosul

August 20, 2017 at 6:21 PM EDT
More than 1 million people once lived in Mosul, Iraq, a city reduced to rubble after three years of ISIS occupation and a brutal nine-month battle to take it back. An estimated 700,000 civilians were displaced during the conflict, most dispersed to 20 refugees camps outside the decimated city. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Marcia Biggs reports on what survivors of the siege have endured.
