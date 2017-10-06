Before tragedy in Las Vegas, these victims touched the lives of their loved ones

JUDY WOODRUFF: Next, we return to our remembrances of the 58 people murdered in Las Vegas last Sunday when a gunman fired into the crowd at a country music concert.

As more stories of heroism emerge, so do clearer pictures of the victims’ lives.

Here now, 10 more.

Lisa Romero-Muniz was in Las Vegas to celebrate her wedding anniversary. Her husband had forgotten last year’s and took her on the trip, determined to make up for it. She was beyond excited her friend remembered. The 48-year old was a high school secretary from

Gallup, New Mexico. Colleagues recalled her warmth with students. “She would talk to them like she was talking to her own children.”

Sixty-year-old Brett Schwanbeck loved to get lost out in the middle of the woods, said his son. But for the retired truck driver from Bullhead City, Arizona, family was always the most important. “He would drive 500 miles to help you if you needed it,” his niece wrote.

Thirty-three-year old Rachael Parker had been with the Manhattan Beach Police Department in California for 10 years. She often worked the front desk at the station, and was usually the first person people saw coming in. “Rachael’s smile could light up a room, even on the most difficult of days,” the department wrote.

Sandy Casey also worked in Manhattan Beach. The 35-year old was a special education teacher for nearly a decade. “She was a person who brings light wherever she is,” said the school district’s superintendent.

Bailey Schweitzer was just 20 years old. She graduated from high school in 2015, and was working as a receptionist for a consulting company in Bakersfield, California. Her boss called her a ray of sunshine. “No one could possibly have a bad day when Bailey was around.”

Austin Meyer was in Las Vegas to celebrate his 24th birthday and an upcoming anniversary with his fiancee. “He had dreams of opening his own auto repair shop after graduation,” his sister said. He was excited to get married and start a family.

Twenty-six-year-old Melissa Ramirez was just two years out of college and was recently promoted at a car insurance company where she worked. She used weekends to drive back to her home to be with her parents. “She just wanted to be there,” her cousin said.

Jessica Klymchuk came from Alberta, Canada. The 34-year-old was an educational assistant, librarian and a bus driver. “When we were on the bus, and we were down, she would cheer us up,” one student said.

Forty-year old Candice Bowers, a mother of three, always put her children before herself, her family said. She was at the concert for a rare weekend off to see her favorite musician, Jason Aldean. “She left this world doing what she loved, dancing to country music among loved ones,” her family wrote.

And 50-year-old Laura Shipp was at the concert with her son Corey, a 23-year-old Marine, who survived. “She was the most important person in his life,” her brother said. “She was his world, and he was hers.”