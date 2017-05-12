  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Politics

Trump keeps Comey battle alive by warning him not to talk

May 12, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
The firing of former FBI Director James Comey continues to spark controversy and questions. President Trump tweeted Friday that “Comey had better hope there are no tapes of our conversations,” and Press Secretary Sean Spicer refused to answer press questions about whether there are recording devices in the White House. Lisa Desjardins reports and John Yang joins Judy Woodruff.
RELATED
COMMENTS

SHARE VIA TEXT