  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Politics

What Trump targeting the media means for press access

February 24, 2017 at 6:50 PM EST
President Trump touted his agenda at the annual CPAC, trumpeting his theme of "America first." He also lambasted the "fake media” after CNN reported that the White House asked the FBI to refute claims of connection between Trump associates and Russia. John Yang reports and Judy Woodruff talks to Sally Buzbee of the Associated Press about the White House denying briefing access to some outlets.
RELATED
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT