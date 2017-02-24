207978 207983 207983 What Trump targeting the media means for press access President Trump touted his agenda at the annual CPAC, trumpeting his theme of "America first." He also lambasted the "fake media” after CNN reported that the White House asked the FBI to refute claims of connection between Trump associates and Russia. John Yang reports and Judy Woodruff talks to Sally Buzbee of the Associated Press about the White House denying briefing access to some outlets. disabled 2365966132 WSvtcrSka5s 207997 207991 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/shields-brooks-tea-party-lessons-democrats-remaking-gop-trumps-image/ Shields and Brooks on tea party lessons for Democrats Syndicated columnist Mark Shields and New York Times columnist David Brooks join Judy Woodruff to discuss the week’s news, including the grassroots fervor meeting Republican members of Congress in their home districts, the challenge of a clear message for Democrats, how President Trump has influenced American conservatism and the impact of a president targeting the media as “fake.” http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/sandb-320x196.jpg 2365966148 RANsWqDXWP8 207993 207988 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/can-democrats-find-rallying-cry-wins-voters/ Can Democrats find a rallying cry that wins with voters? Having lost the White House and now the minority in both houses of Congress, what should the Democratic party's message be going forward? Judy Woodruff talks to Symone Sanders, a strategist for Priorities USA and former national press secretary for Bernie Sanders, and Jaime Harrison, chairman for the South Carolina Democratic Party, about the need for unity and the party’s future. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/minority2-320x196.jpg 2365966137 Snb6kKuYCN4 207976 207990 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/congressional-town-hall-meetings-citizens-turn-volume-activism/ Citizens turn up the anger at town hall meetings With members of Congress on recess, usually that would mean lawmakers meeting with constituents at home in their districts. But fewer than 30 Republicans are holding meetings in the face of local protests and rowdy town halls. Lisa Desjardins reports from New Jersey, where five-term Rep. Leonard Lance faced more than a thousand people, ready to let him hear their urgent concerns. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/RTSZWDT-320x196.jpg 2365966150 4YYiB0HmsoM