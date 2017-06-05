  • SUBSCRIBE
U.K. police make arrests in bridge attack as politicians argue over security

June 5, 2017 at 6:50 PM EDT
Police raided an apartment complex and tire shop Monday in East London, detaining more people in the wake of Saturday's attack that killed seven. Officials also named two of the attackers, who were shot dead minutes after driving a van into people and then stabbing others. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports on how the attack is playing into politics on both sides of the Atlantic.
