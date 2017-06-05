U.K. police make arrests in bridge attack as politicians argue over security

218101 218106 218106 UK police make arrests in bridge attack Police raided an apartment complex and tire shop Monday in East London, detaining more people in the wake of Saturday's attack that killed seven. Officials also named two of the attackers, who were shot dead minutes after driving a van into people and then stabbing others. Special correspondent Malcolm Brabant reports on how the attack is playing into politics on both sides of the Atlantic. disabled BahpiNLnQVE 218107 218104 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/whats-behind-dramatic-diplomatic-rift-qatar/ What’s behind the dramatic diplomatic rift with Qatar? Political shock waves roiled the Persian Gulf, as Saudi Arabia and other Arab states cut all ties with Qatar, accusing the tiny oil state of supporting terror groups and embracing Iran. How did simmering tensions burst into full-on crisis for the coalition? Judy Woodruff speaks with Joyce Karam of Al-Hayat. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX3910K-320x196.jpg 3001555374 kP3TNLIYsv8 218012 218013 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/uk-remains-alert-london-terror-attack/ UK remains on alert after London terror attack Britain remains on high alert following Saturday night’s terrorism attack on two locations in central London. At least seven people died after attackers ran a van into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed others nearby. NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Malcolm Brabant joins Hari Sreenivasan from London. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX38XNE-e1496602710273-320x196.jpg 3001517529 7OCLODMyU80 218005 218006 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/terrorist-attacks-can-britain-bolster-security/ After terrorist attacks, how can Britain bolster security? British Prime Minister Theresa May called on the country to ramp up its security protocol hours after it was struck by the third terrorist attack Saturday in as many months. Peter Neumann, a professor at King’s College who is also with the International Centre for the Study of Radicalisation and Political Violence, joins Hari Sreenivasan from London to break down security tactics. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX38X11-e1496601592352-320x196.jpg 3001517402 vQgk9BL7O2c