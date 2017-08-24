How the USS Indianapolis, WWII Navy ship with a dramatic history, was finally rediscovered

225538 225566 225566 How the USS Indianapolis was finally rediscovered In our NewsHour Shares moment of the day, after more than seven decades, the remains of one of the worst U.S. Naval disasters in history has been found, thanks to a wealthy philanthropist, historian and a state-of-the-art research vessel. disabled 3004094276 nxLO-EqNvOw 225560 225530 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/fight-isis-kurds-seek-chance-govern/ Fighting ISIS, Kurds seek chance to govern themselves Perhaps the most effective force in the battle to retake Raqqa from the Islamic State are the fighters without a home state. Ethnic Kurds, both men and women, form the backbone of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and see the war as an opportunity to gain independence to govern themselves after years without rights. Special correspondent Gayle Tzemach Lemmon reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS19M60-320x196.jpg 3004094889 IEw5FQaK0pI 225557 225535 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/heres-goes-presidents-decision-launch-nuclear-weapons/ How a president decides to launch nuclear weapons There are many checks and balances built into the elaborate system to control America's nuclear weapons -- except when it comes to the sole decision-making of the president of the United States. Judy Woodruff speaks with Peter Feaver of Duke University about about the procedures for controlling the U.S. arsenal and who else is in the chain of command. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/arsenal2-320x196.jpg 3004094707 a_hM-vimf10 225554 225536 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/retailers-banking-options-experiences-draw-shoppers/ How retailers are banking on options and experiences Is traditional retail dead? There have been more store closings this year than any since the Great Recession, with retailers filing for bankruptcy at a record pace. And yet online retailers like Amazon and Warby Parker are adding brick-and-mortar stores. What’s the secret to keeping afloat as shopping evolves? Economics correspondent Paul Solman reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/IMG_3667-320x196.jpg 3004093413 4vp3r-K8m_U