What’s at stake in the fight over North Carolina’s ‘Bathroom Bill’

201952 201958 201958 What’s at stake in the fight over NC’s ‘Bathroom Bill’ In North Carolina, lawmakers met in a special session to debate repealing HB2, the so-called “Bathroom Bill” they passed in March. The controversial law says transgender people must abide by the sex listed on their birth certificate, not their gender identity, when using restrooms in public schools and government buildings. Hari Sreenivasan speaks with Jeff Tiberii of WUNC for an update. disabled 2365919882 RByA9xbcUEU 201937 201951 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-mar-lago-trump-condemns-berlin-attack/ News Wrap: At Mar-a-Lago, Trump condemns Berlin attack In our news wrap Wednesday, President-elect Trump condemned the truck attack in Berlin. He spoke at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, after meeting with Gen. Michael Flynn, his pick for national security adviser. Also, the death toll from Tuesday’s firework explosion near Mexico City rose to 32. It took place in a giant fireworks market, traditional in Mexico during the Christmas season. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTX2W338-320x196.jpg 2365919906 MSe7F05FKF4 201935 201953 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/obamas-unique-background-shaped-outlook-race/ How Obama's unique background shaped his outlook on race The Atlantic's Ta-Nehisi Coates has criticized President Obama’s policies toward black Americans. Perhaps for that reason, he was invited to discuss such issues with Mr. Obama several times throughout the president's tenure. As part of a collaboration with The Atlantic, Coates speaks with Judy Woodruff about his new book, which considers Mr. Obama’s legacy and rare optimism through a racial lens. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/3483995285_4ec872c3dd_o-1-320x196.jpg 2365919885 -Ks9CGm0_hk 201868 201855 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/kellyanne-conway-russian-interference-claims-pure-politics/ Conway: Russian interference claims are ‘pure politics’ Kellyanne Conway, senior adviser to President-elect Donald Trump, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss the conclusion by the U.S. intelligence community that Russia tried to influence the election, the president-elect’s tweets in the wake of violence in Germany and Turkey, relations with the Obamas during the presidential transition and a move by President Obama to prevent offshore drilling. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTX2V8GT-320x196.jpg 2365919290 xhxK2VSxADs