What’s at stake in the fight over North Carolina’s ‘Bathroom Bill’

December 21, 2016 at 6:40 PM EST
In North Carolina, lawmakers met in a special session to debate repealing HB2, the so-called “Bathroom Bill” they passed in March. The controversial law says transgender people must abide by the sex listed on their birth certificate, not their gender identity, when using restrooms in public schools and government buildings. Hari Sreenivasan speaks with Jeff Tiberii of WUNC for an update.
