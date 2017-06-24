White, wealthy communities are forming their own school districts
June 24, 2017 at 5:08 PM EDT
In 30 states, geographic communities can legally break away from large public school districts and form their own. As a result, a growing number of white and wealthier neighborhoods are creating their own schools and siphoning property taxes away from poorer, more diverse districts. Lauren Camera, education reporter at U.S. News & World Report, joins Hari Sreenivasan.