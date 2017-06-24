White, wealthy communities are forming their own school districts

219931 219933 219933 White, wealthy communities form their own school districts In 30 states, geographic communities can legally break away from large public school districts and form their own. As a result, a growing number of white and wealthier neighborhoods are creating their own schools and siphoning property taxes away from poorer, more diverse districts. Lauren Camera, education reporter at U.S. News & World Report, joins Hari Sreenivasan. disabled 3002228856 nIWaxjh1uKw 219534 219529 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/schools-watching-students-social-media-raising-questions-free-speech/ Why schools are watching students' social media As universities have started paying close attention to the internet presence of prospective students, high schools have also begun cracking down, sometimes hiring outside companies to police social media posts for bullying or abusive language. But monitoring raises other problems, and civil rights groups are paying attention. Special correspondent Lisa Stark of Education Week reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/RTX394AK-e1498003410660-320x196.jpg 3002093593 pQ1Zr-zEwpc 218427 218445 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/bodybuilding-builds-pride-confidence-teen-syndrome/ Bodybuilding builds pride for this teen with Down syndrome For Jonathan Atkins, a teenager with Down syndrome, bodybuilding has transformed his body and his life. Students at Granby High School produced this report as part of our Student Reporting Labs for our series Limitless. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/limit3-e1496968401557-320x196.jpg 3001667432 Mvv09hyaN6U 218325 218313 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/kid-superman-born-rare-heart-defect-radiates-strength/ Kid ‘superman,’ born with heart defect, radiates strength Eleven-year-old Jerry Bruce Hennon was born with a congenital heart disease. His strength and determination have made him a local hero. Emma Kate Woods of Dalton Middle School produced this report as part of our Student Reporting Labs for our series Limitless. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/limitless2-e1496879688681-320x196.jpg 3001622084 QbFVWJBhLOo