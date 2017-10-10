  • SUBSCRIBE
Widespread allegations suggest Weinstein was long protected by ‘culture of complicity’

October 10, 2017 at 6:30 PM EDT
Allegations of sexual harassment and assault by movie mogul Harvey Weinstein continue to emerge as actors like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have come forward to share their experiences, On Tuesday, The New Yorker reported new allegations of rape, which Weinstein has denied. Judy Woodruff talks to Ronan Farrow of The New Yorker to learn more about the revelations.
