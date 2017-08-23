He was a witness in Charlottesville. Then the death threats and conspiracy theories began.

225451 225475 225475 A Charlottesville witness becomes a target of threats Brennan Gilmore filmed the moment when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, killing one woman and injuring 19 others. When he made his video public and spoke out to the news media, he became the target of death threats and conspiracy theories. A former foreign service officer and a Democratic campaign aide, Gilmore joins Judy Woodruff to recount his experience. disabled 3004050782 3KEcmhvwXUk 225367 225360 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/detroits-tiny-houses-give-residents-home-rebuild-lives/ Detroit's tiny houses give residents a chance to rebuild Tiny houses have become trendy in recent years, as people trade in traditional consumer lifestyles for a simpler option -- a living space that’s no more than 400 square feet. But in Detroit, these diminutive dwellings have a lofty goal: giving homeless and low-income people a chance at homeownership. Jeffrey Brown reports. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/home2-e1503450202291-320x196.jpg 3003966438 q2sLP0ZBbis 225241 225239 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/millions-skygazers-marvel-historic-american-eclipse/ Millions of skygazers marvel at a historic American eclipse With special eye glasses or homemade boxes, tens of millions of people looked to the sky above the United States to witness a sight not seen in a lifetime: a total eclipse of the sun visible from coast to coast. Science correspondent Miles O’Brien joins William Brangham from Idaho to describe the experience and the science. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1CPJ7-320x196.jpg 3003932210 6ROXvuzGWEo 225119 225120 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/remembering-jerry-lewis-dick-gregory-pioneering-comedians/ Remembering Jerry Lewis and Dick Gregory In less than 24 hours, the world lost two comedic icons. Jerry Lewis, a comedy titan, film producer and screenwriter who entertained audiences with his uniquely zany brand of comedy, died Sunday at the age of 91. Dick Gregory, the performer, writer, and activist who mined humor from the civil rights movement, died Saturday at the age of 84. Here, we look back at their achievements. http://d3i6fh83elv35t.cloudfront.net/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/RTS1CJZT-320x196.jpg 3003902576 8k0Ey-se8eY