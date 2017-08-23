  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Nation

He was a witness in Charlottesville. Then the death threats and conspiracy theories began.

August 23, 2017 at 6:25 PM EDT
Brennan Gilmore filmed the moment when a car plowed into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, killing one woman and injuring 19 others. When he made his video public and spoke out to the news media, he became the target of death threats and conspiracy theories. A former foreign service officer and a Democratic campaign aide, Gilmore joins Judy Woodruff to recount his experience.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

SHARE VIA TEXT