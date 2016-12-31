202688 202687 202687 Years after transatlantic slavery, DNA tests give clarity DNA ancestry tests in the last decade have helped some African-Americans reconcile with aspects of their identities that might have been obscured during the transatlantic slave trade. Alondra Nelson chronicles this journey in her book, "The Social Life of DNA: Race, Reparations and Reconciliation After the Genome." Nelson joins Hari Sreenivasan. disabled 2365924072 VJENVzHqsno 202681 202682 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/journalists-story-ptsd/ A journalist’s story of PTSD Journalist Dean Yates followed stories of conflict in the Middle East and Southeast Asia for years in his job for Reuters, producing reporting around some of the region's most important events. Earlier this year, he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition that can result from exposure to traumatic events. Yates, who wrote about his experience with PTSD for Reuters last month, joins Alison Stewart. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTR1ZLG2-1-320x196.jpg BkL_oLkxqdk 202652 202659 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-syria-fragile-cease-fire-appears-hold/ News Wrap: In Syria, fragile cease-fire appears to hold In our news wrap Friday, Russian president Vladimir Putin slammed U.S. sanctions and the expulsion of Russian diplomats over election-season hacking attacks, but said he would not answer in kind by expelling U.S. diplomats. Also, a fragile cease-fire appeared to hold across Syria, but sporadic violence between rebels and troops was reported near Damascus and the central city of Hama. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/RTX2WY9J-320x196.jpg 2365923794 TKS6v1bZH88 202591 202586 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/regulation-californias-marijuana-meccas/ Budding regulation in one of California's marijuana meccas As more states move to legalize pot, Humboldt County, California, an epicenter of the underground marijuana industry, has begun a new, bold experiment to bring growers out of the shadows and regulate the growth, sale and environmental impact of cannabis. Special correspondent Sheraz Sadiq of KQED reports. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/legal1-e1483057521714-320x196.jpg 2365923369 NZdCxnpTbv8