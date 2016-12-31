  • SUBSCRIBE
  • FOLLOW US
TOPICS > Nation

Years after transatlantic slavery, DNA tests give clarity

December 31, 2016 at 4:38 PM EST
DNA ancestry tests in the last decade have helped some African-Americans reconcile with aspects of their identities that might have been obscured during the transatlantic slave trade. Alondra Nelson chronicles this journey in her book, "The Social Life of DNA: Race, Reparations and Reconciliation After the Genome." Nelson joins Hari Sreenivasan.
COMMENTS
SUPPORT FOR PBS NEWSHOUR PROVIDED BY

MORE VIDEO

LISTEN
SEE PODCASTS

SHARE VIA TEXT