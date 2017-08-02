Politics

5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time

BY  
FILE PHOTO: Republican Governor Sam Brownback of Kansas, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo - RTX3D81N

Republican Governor Sam Brownback of Kansas has been nominated by President Donald Trump for a position at the State Department. File photo by REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The 24-hour news cycle is filled with politics coverage, but not everything gets the attention it deserves. Here are five politics stories you may have missed in the past week.

  1. Unpopular At Home, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback Nominated For State Dept. Post — 7/27. The Republican Governor also served in the U.S. Senate for 14 years. — KCUR
  2. Kootenai County GOP condemns sanctions, praises Russia for resisting ‘progressive globalist agenda’ — 7/26. An Idaho county Republican Party bucks their Congressional delegation, arguing that Russian sanctions are a step closer to war. — The Spokesman-Review
  3. N.E. fentanyl deaths ‘like no other epidemic’ — 7/27. New England’s DEA special agent explains how fentanyl made its way to the Northeast. — Boston Globe
  4. Charlie Dent’s War — 7/28. The leader of the moderate Tuesday Group navigates his relationships with the president and the Freedom Caucus. — Politico
  5. The Rise and Fall of the “Freest Little City in Texas” — 7/31. Facing high taxes and big government if it became an incorporated town of San Antonio, a rural Texas town chose a different path. — Texas Observer

READ MORE: 5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time (July 19)

SHARE VIA TEXT