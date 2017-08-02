5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time
The 24-hour news cycle is filled with politics coverage, but not everything gets the attention it deserves. Here are five politics stories you may have missed in the past week.
- Unpopular At Home, Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback Nominated For State Dept. Post — 7/27. The Republican Governor also served in the U.S. Senate for 14 years. — KCUR
- Kootenai County GOP condemns sanctions, praises Russia for resisting ‘progressive globalist agenda’ — 7/26. An Idaho county Republican Party bucks their Congressional delegation, arguing that Russian sanctions are a step closer to war. — The Spokesman-Review
- N.E. fentanyl deaths ‘like no other epidemic’ — 7/27. New England’s DEA special agent explains how fentanyl made its way to the Northeast. — Boston Globe
- Charlie Dent’s War — 7/28. The leader of the moderate Tuesday Group navigates his relationships with the president and the Freedom Caucus. — Politico
- The Rise and Fall of the “Freest Little City in Texas” — 7/31. Facing high taxes and big government if it became an incorporated town of San Antonio, a rural Texas town chose a different path. — Texas Observer
