overlooked politics stories

5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time

BY  
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the American Health Care Act during a visit to the Harshaw-Trane Parts and Distribution Center in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., March 11, 2017. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston - RTX30LSP

When he served as governor of Indiana, Vice President Mike Pence sometimes used his personal email for state business. An attorney for Pence said he has turned over all the emails from his personal account. File photo by REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

The 24-hour news cycle is filled with politics coverage, but not everything gets the attention it deserves. Here are five politics stories you may have missed in the past week.

  1. Texas Republican Bucks His Party To Block ‘Bathroom Bill’ — 8/3. The Texas House speaker is drawing ire from his Republican colleagues as he pursues bipartisanship. — KUT
  2. Republican And Democratic Groups In Talks With Encrypted Messaging Company — 7/31. Both sides of the aisle make plans to secure their communications after multiple hacks in 2016. — BuzzFeed News
  3. Florida’s Trump critics are all over cable TV, but paying a price — 8/4. A significant number of Republican anti-Trump pundits are Floridians. — Tampa Bay Times
  4. South Carolina governor candidate Catherine Templeton’s ‘proud of the Confederacy’ remarks stir controversy — 8/2. The comments come two years after the Confederate flag was taken down from the Statehouse. — Post-Courier
  5. After 6 months, Pence has now turned over all state-related AOL emails, his attorney says — 8/4. As governor of Indiana, Pence sometimes used his personal email for state business. — Indianapolis Star

READ MORE: 5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time (Aug. 2)

SHARE VIA TEXT