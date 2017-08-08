5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time
The 24-hour news cycle is filled with politics coverage, but not everything gets the attention it deserves. Here are five politics stories you may have missed in the past week.
- Texas Republican Bucks His Party To Block ‘Bathroom Bill’ — 8/3. The Texas House speaker is drawing ire from his Republican colleagues as he pursues bipartisanship. — KUT
- Republican And Democratic Groups In Talks With Encrypted Messaging Company — 7/31. Both sides of the aisle make plans to secure their communications after multiple hacks in 2016. — BuzzFeed News
- Florida’s Trump critics are all over cable TV, but paying a price — 8/4. A significant number of Republican anti-Trump pundits are Floridians. — Tampa Bay Times
- South Carolina governor candidate Catherine Templeton’s ‘proud of the Confederacy’ remarks stir controversy — 8/2. The comments come two years after the Confederate flag was taken down from the Statehouse. — Post-Courier
- After 6 months, Pence has now turned over all state-related AOL emails, his attorney says — 8/4. As governor of Indiana, Pence sometimes used his personal email for state business. — Indianapolis Star
