Politics

5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time

BY  
Republican presidential candidate Senator Rand Paul (R-TX) speaks at Crossroads Shooting Sports in Johnston, Iowa, January 17, 2016. Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has come out against a DOJ guideline on non-violent, low-level drug offenders. Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

The 24-hour news cycle is filled with politics coverage, but not everything gets the attention it deserves. Here are five politics stories you may have missed in the past week:

  1. Another New Orleans monument removed: Jefferson Davis statue taken down overnight — 5/11. For their safety, workers were forced to remove confederate statues in the dead of night. — The New Orleans Advocate
  2. The Promise And Peril Of School Vouchers — 5/12. The Trump administration has called for “school choice,” but in Indiana, school choice policies have led to mixed results. — NPR
  3. Abortion politics hound senators from both parties — 5/14. As Planned Parenthood funding becomes a more politicized issue, swing state senators struggle to find their position. — Politico
  4. Appalachia’s approach to drugs at odds with AG policy — 5/13. The new DOJ memo on mandatory minimums faces criticism from across the country and political spectrum. — Richmond Register
  5. In Wisconsin, ID law proved insurmountable for many voters — 5/14. Some argue that a new law suppressed the vote in Wisconsin — AP

READ MORE: 5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time (May 2)

SHARE VIA TEXT