5 overlooked politics stories that are worth your time
The 24-hour news cycle is filled with politics coverage, but not everything gets the attention it deserves. Here are five politics stories you may have missed in the past week:
- Another New Orleans monument removed: Jefferson Davis statue taken down overnight — 5/11. For their safety, workers were forced to remove confederate statues in the dead of night. — The New Orleans Advocate
- The Promise And Peril Of School Vouchers — 5/12. The Trump administration has called for “school choice,” but in Indiana, school choice policies have led to mixed results. — NPR
- Abortion politics hound senators from both parties — 5/14. As Planned Parenthood funding becomes a more politicized issue, swing state senators struggle to find their position. — Politico
- Appalachia’s approach to drugs at odds with AG policy — 5/13. The new DOJ memo on mandatory minimums faces criticism from across the country and political spectrum. — Richmond Register
- In Wisconsin, ID law proved insurmountable for many voters — 5/14. Some argue that a new law suppressed the vote in Wisconsin — AP
