Anthony Scaramucci removed as White House communications director

Anthony Scaramucci has been removed as White House communications director, according to the New York Times, just 11 days after President Donald Trump brought on the wealthy financier to help reshape the White House’s messaging.

His departure is the latest in a series of shakeups at the White House.

Scaramucci’s selection as communications director was said to be part of the reason former Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned July 21. On Friday, Trump fired former Reince Priebus as chief of staff, replacing him with John Kelly, who had been serving as secretary of Homeland Security. Kelly, a retired four-star general, was sworn in Monday.

(Priebus told some reporters he had offered his resignation the day before).

Some reporters suggest Scaramucci’s removal came at Kelly’s request, after being sworn in Monday morning.

Last Thursday, Scaramucci blasted Priebus and other White House staff in interviews with CNN and the New Yorker, threatening to rid the staff of all leakers.

“They’ll all be fired by me,” Scaramucci told the New Yorker. “I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus-if you want to leak something-he’ll be asked to resign very shortly.”

In a statement, the White House said “Mr. Scaramucci felt it was best to give Chief of Staff John Kelly a clean slate and the ability to build his own team. We wish him all the best.”

