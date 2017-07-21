White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigns

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has resigned.

The resignation came less than two hours after President Donald Trump offered Anthony Scaramucci the job of communications director, according to the New York Times and the Associated Press — a decision Spicer strongly opposed. It also came exactly six months after his first statement from the podium, a special Jan. 21 briefing in which he admonished the press for the way it described Inauguration Day crowds and for reporting that a Martin Luther King, Jr. bust had been removed from the Oval Office, a story that turned out later to be untrue.

.@PressSec resigned after vehemently objecting to appointment at 10 a.m. Friday of Anthony Scaramucci as WH Communications director, per SAO — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) July 21, 2017

Spicer did not respond to NewsHour’s request for comment.

The White House told NewsHour a statement on Spicer’s resignation is forthcoming. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is expected to give a news briefing at 2 p.m. Friday.

Spicer had a “tense and fraught relationship” with Scaramucci, a wealthy financier, the Washington Post reports. White House chief of staff Reince Priebus also objected to Scaramucci’s new position, the Post reports, and had blocked him from a number of other White House roles.

After White House communications director Mike Dubke resigned in May, Spicer had been balancing both Dubke’s role and his own.

Spicer began to move away from serving as the president’s daily spokesperson in June. Questions about Spicer’s place in the White House have emerged in recent weeks, as Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders began to take over more duties and daily briefings.

Strange times — I just went to ask @PressSec (@seanspicer) a question about @Scaramucci. He slammed the door in my face. — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) July 21, 2017

Fox reported on Wednesday that Spicer’s role in the White House could change, to something described as a “promotion” “overseeing the entire communications.”

Spicer’s last time at the podium was July 17.