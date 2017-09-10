Florida Gov. Rick Scott gives updates on Hurricane Irma

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said Sunday that state officials were “doing all we can” to prepare for damage from Hurricane Irma hours after it made landfall in southern Florida.

The storm brought Category 4 winds that reached 130 mph as it made landfall in the Florida Keys Sunday morning. Tens of thousands of people hunkered down in more than 500 shelters across the state as high winds and flooding began to grip the Florida Keys and areas around Miami.

Scott said that a vast majority of the state is experiencing storm-force winds and that the eye of the storm was approaching the Naples-Fort Myers area.

Scott said he has spoken to President Donald Trump and requested a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government, which would increase the amount of public assistance to Florida from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“We will make it through this together,” he said.