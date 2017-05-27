Italian riot police tear gas G-7 protesters
TAORMINA, Sicily — Italian police have used tear gas against anarchists, communists and other anti-global protesters after the Group of Seven summit in Sicily.
A stand-off is underway between Italian riot police and the protesters on Saturday evening in Giardini Naxos, a seaside town down the hill from Taormina, where leaders of seven large industrialized democracies had gathered for a two-day summit.
The leaders had all left before the protest began.
Many of the protesters carried flags or wore bandanas over their faces with the hammer and sickle symbol, a communist symbol.
