Italian riot police tear gas G-7 protesters

TAORMINA, Sicily — Italian police have used tear gas against anarchists, communists and other anti-global protesters after the Group of Seven summit in Sicily.

A stand-off is underway between Italian riot police and the protesters on Saturday evening in Giardini Naxos, a seaside town down the hill from Taormina, where leaders of seven large industrialized democracies had gathered for a two-day summit.

The leaders had all left before the protest began.

Many of the protesters carried flags or wore bandanas over their faces with the hammer and sickle symbol, a communist symbol.