Italian riot police tear gas G-7 protesters

Demonstrators run away from tear gas during a demonstration against the G7 summit in Giardini Naxos

Demonstrators run away from tear gas during a demonstration against the G7 summit in Giardini Naxos, Sicily, Italy, on May 27, 2017. Photo by Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

TAORMINA, Sicily — Italian police have used tear gas against anarchists, communists and other anti-global protesters after the Group of Seven summit in Sicily.

A stand-off is underway between Italian riot police and the protesters on Saturday evening in Giardini Naxos, a seaside town down the hill from Taormina, where leaders of seven large industrialized democracies had gathered for a two-day summit.

The leaders had all left before the protest began.

Protesters face police during a demonstration against the G7 summit in Giardini Naxos near Taormina

Protesters face police during a demonstration against the G7 summit in Giardini Naxos near Taormina, Sicily, Italy, on May 27, 2017. Photo by Yara Nardi/Reuters

Many of the protesters carried flags or wore bandanas over their faces with the hammer and sickle symbol, a communist symbol.

