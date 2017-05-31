At least 80 killed, hundreds wounded after bomb explodes in Kabul, Afghanistan
A truck bomb exploded in the embassy and presidential palace quarter in Kabul during the heart of morning rush hour, killing scores and injuring hundreds in one of the most heavily secured areas of the city.
- Hospitals initially reported 80 people were killed by the blast and 350 were wounded. Those numbers are expected to rise.
- “The blast was so huge that it dug a big crater as deep as four meters,” or 13 feet, General Frogh told the New York Times.
- The truck bomb was described as a water tanker truck, which is used to empty septic wells.
- The German embassy was heavily damaged, but the Washington Post reports that it’s unclear if the building was targeted.
- No one has claimed responsibility for the bombing yet, but Afghanistan has been losing ground in its battle against extremists. “Both the Taliban and Islamic State have stepped up attacks on Kabul and elsewhere in Afghanistan,” reports NPR’s Jennifer Glasse.
