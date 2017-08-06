Minnesota officials visit Islamic center hit with explosive attack

At Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, officials standing together, saying this bombing doesn't represent Minnesota. Via @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/YjyPz0hkzj — Doualy Xaykaothao (@DoualyX) August 6, 2017

Elected officials, including Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and state Rep. Ilhan Omar, visited the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Sunday, the day after it was attacked with an explosive.

The center was attacked early on Saturday as people gathered for morning prayers. No one sustained injuries, but the attack broke a window and damaged the imam’s office inside the center.

Police and fire departments were called onto the scene at 5:05 a.m. local time and found a portion of the center damaged from the blast. In a press conference Saturday, FBI special agent Rick Thornton said an “improvised explosive device” was used in the attack.

Investigators are still searching for a suspect and determining motivation for the attack, which has not yet been officially designated a hate crime or act of terrorism.

The center, which primarily serves Somali residents, is located near Minneapolis and St. Paul, which in recent years have hosted the largest Somali population in the United States. In 2013, Somalis constituted the second-largest foreign-born population in Minnesota, and in 2015, more Somali refugees went to Minnesota than any other state.

“Every place of worship, for all Minnesotans of every faith and culture, must be sacred and safe,” Dayton said in a statement. On Sunday, he called the attack, “A criminal act of terrorism.”

The White House has not released an official statement on the attack. The Department of Homeland Security responded to the attack with a statement Saturday, saying, “The Department of Homeland Security fully supports the rights of all to freely and safely worship the faith of their choosing and we vigorously condemn such attacks on any religious institution. We are thankful that there were no injuries, but that does not diminish the serious nature of this act.”

A report by the Council on American-Islamic Relations found that between 2014 and 2016, hate crimes against Muslims increased by 584 percent. CAIR has recorded 134 hate crimes between January and June of this year and reports that 2017 is pacing to become the worst year for hate crimes against Muslims since the organization began collecting such data in 2013.

The bombing follows other recent acts of discrimination, harassment or violence that have targeted Muslims in Minnesota. The Star Tribune reports that an unprecedented number of “anti-Muslim incidents” took place in 2016 — 14, with nearly half inflicting physical harm. The Star Tribune also reports that mosques in Minnesota have experienced decreased attendance in recent months, with some Muslims praying at home out of fear for their safety.