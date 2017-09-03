Politics

North Korea claims successful test of nuclear bomb

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un speaks during the first congress of the country’s ruling Workers’ Party in 36 years in Pyongyang, in this handout photo provided by KCNA on May 6, 2016. Photo by KCNA/via Reuters

President Donald Trump said Sunday morning that North Korea’s “words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous” to the U.S. hours after North Korea announced it had tested a thermonuclear bomb.

South Korea’s weather agency detected a 5.7 magnitude quake in Kilju, North Korea, at 12:29 p.m. local time, while the U.S. Geological Survey measured a 6.3-magnitude quake, the Associated Press reported. Those quakes were “several times” stronger than those caused by previous tests and reportedly stretched to cities in China and Russia, according to the AP.

This would mark the sixth nuclear test by North Korea, which also conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.

Trump added in a series of tweets Sunday morning that “appeasement with North Korea will not work.”

