North Korea claims successful test of nuclear bomb

President Donald Trump said Sunday morning that North Korea’s “words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous” to the U.S. hours after North Korea announced it had tested a thermonuclear bomb.

South Korea’s weather agency detected a 5.7 magnitude quake in Kilju, North Korea, at 12:29 p.m. local time, while the U.S. Geological Survey measured a 6.3-magnitude quake, the Associated Press reported. Those quakes were “several times” stronger than those caused by previous tests and reportedly stretched to cities in China and Russia, according to the AP.

226061 226016 226016 North Korea missile launch over Japan shakes U.S. allies A North Korean missile flew over the Japanese island of Hokkaido early Tuesday, prompting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to call it "the greatest and gravest threat" and drawing an aggressive response from South Korea. Meanwhile, President Trump said "all options are on the table" in response to more fiery rhetoric from North Korea. Special correspondent Nick Schifrin reports. disabled 3004227332 PyUPPWJeLuU

This would mark the sixth nuclear test by North Korea, which also conducted two tests of intercontinental ballistic missiles in July.

Trump added in a series of tweets Sunday morning that “appeasement with North Korea will not work.”

North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017

..North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2017