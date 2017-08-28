North Korea launched missile that flew over Japan, Pentagon says

North Korea launched a missile Monday that flew over Japan, the Pentagon said.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesman U.S. Army Col. Rob Manning said, “We are still in the process of assessing this launch,” but the “North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) determined the missile launch from North Korea did not pose a threat to North America.”

Manning said the Pentagon was “working closely with Pacific Command, Strategic Command and NORAD and will provide an update as soon as possible.”

Japan’s government said the missile broke into three pieces fell in waters off Hokkaido, the country’s northernmost main island, reports Elise Lu, NPR’s Asia correspondent.

The test is a departure from what seemed to be an easing of tensions between America and North Korea, which has been developing a nuclear missile that could reach the U.S.

WATCH: Tillerson commends North Korea restraint, but says ‘we need to see more’

Last Tuesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson praised North Korea’s “restraint in its provocations,” saying he thought it was a positive step toward dialogue — something many had not thought possible earlier this month, when President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un exchanged a series of heated statements some feared could lead to conflict.

North Korea’s latest missile test comes as the traditional U.S.-South Korea military exercises are underway. Some Korea watchers told the NewsHour the military exercises have increased Pyongyang’s anxieties.

“Every time we are practicing, whether it’s field exercises, or even a table top exercise, they get a little bit nervous about what we might do. They also worry about the capabilities that we’re demonstrating,” Mansfield Foundation Frank Jannuzi told NewsHour last week.

Sixty-one percent of Americans say they have little to no confidence in Trump’s ability to handle an international crisis, according to a recent PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll. The poll also found some 73 percent of U.S. adults prefer diplomacy over warfare to ease tensions with North Korea.

Lu said South Korea’s National Security council has convened, “as is usual practice after a provocation.”

NewsHour will update this story as it develops.