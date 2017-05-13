North Korea launches test missile

North Korea successfully launched a projectile early Sunday morning believed to be a ballistic missile, according to the South Korean military.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, citing the South Korean military, reported that the missile traveled about 435 miles.

“North Korea fired an unidentified missile at around 5:27 a.m. today from an area in the vicinity of Kusong, North Pyongan Province,” the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Reuters reported that the launch took place in the same area where North Korea had attempted to test another intermediate-range missile two weeks ago.

The test comes days after South Korea inaugurated a new president, Moon Jae-in, who has called for a moderate approach to North Korea, and as the U.S., Japan and two European nations meet to conduct military drills reportedly meant to send a message to the country.