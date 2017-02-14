Politics

Secret Service director retiring, led agency amid turmoil

U.S. Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy testifies before a House Oversight Committee and Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee in 2015. Clancy announced Feb. 14 he would retire from his post. Photo by REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque.

The director of the Secret Service is retiring, for a second time.

Director Joseph Clancy came out of retirement more than two years ago to take over the embattled agency amid a series of embarrassing scandals and security missteps.

Clancy took over on an interim basis in late 2014 and was appointed director by President Barack Obama in early 2015. The agency announced his retirement in a tweet Tuesday.

His departure means that President Donald Trump will now be able to pick the person he wants to lead the agency tasked with protecting him and his family among others.

