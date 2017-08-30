How Texas police rescued a toddler clinging to her mother’s body in Harvey’s floodwaters

Thousands of Texans are still in need of rescue in the wake of Harvey’s floods, but one story stood out when it surfaced on Tuesday. A young girl was rescued by police in Beaumont, Texas, after being found holding on to her mother’s floating body.

The Beaumont Police spokesperson, Officer Haley Morrow, recounted the story of the rescue for PBS NewsHour’s Miles O’Brien, and discussed how the flood tragedy is affecting first responders on a personal level.

