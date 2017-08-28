The latest on Hurricane Harvey and how you can help

Hurricane Harvey swept across southeastern Texas over the weekend, submerging neighborhoods and roadways as more rain and cresting rivers continued to threaten the area.

So far, the storm has affected about 6.8 million people — about a quarter of the population of Texas — in 18 counties, the Associated Press reported; it’s caused at least two deaths.

The National Weather Service predicted Houston and surrounding areas could get as much as 50 inches of rain in all.

In its latest advisory on Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center said “life-threatening” flooding continues and warned people against trying to travel to the area.

How is the state responding?

The U.S. Coast Guard and citizen rescuers in boats and kayaks were working to transport stranded residents to safer ground.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he has sent Houston 150 more rescue boats and 300 additional high-water vehicles to help move residents.

Meanwhile, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has come under fire for not issuing an order to evacuate the city. He defended his decision on ABC News, saying the city was not in the hurricane’s direct path and it would have been “dangerous” to put 6.5 million people on the road all at once.

What is the federal response?

On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an immediate disaster declaration, which freed up funding and resources for the areas that have been most devastated by the storm. Trump will visit Texas to survey damage on Tuesday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, estimates 450,000 victims of the hurricane will file for relief, including 30,000 Texans seeking temporary shelter.

A representative from the Insurance Council of Texas told the Houston Chronicle that damage is “going to be in the billions of dollars. … It could be much worse than Ike and that was a $12 billion storm.”

How you can help

What’s next?

More rain is coming this week as the hurricane works its way to the Gulf Coast. The first priority is getting people to safe ground, and addressing their immediate needs of food, water, shelter and health care, Abbott said.

Some evacuees will be moved to Dallas, Austin and San Antonio until the water recedes, and then, they will work with FEMA for housing, he said.

Abbott told CNN that President Trump has been “very gracious and very helpful, he and his team.” The governor said he hopes when the president visits on Tuesday that he will understand the magnitude of the devastation. “This is going to be a very long-term project, helping Texas dig out,” Abbott said.