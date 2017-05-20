Tillerson: Curbing Iran a focus of Trump trip

Watch U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir hold a briefing in the player above.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — U.S Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says a centerpiece of President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia is to curb any threats to the region posed by Iran.

Tillerson says a series of military and private sector deals agreed to by both sides sends a “strong message to our common enemies.”

The U.S. and Saudi Arabia see Iran as a common enemy.

Trump has been greeted warmly in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, the opening leg of his first international trip, primarily due to Trump’s tough talk on Iran.

Tillerson commented at a news briefing with Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Adel al-Jubeir.

Al-Jubeir borrowed a Trump phrase when he said stronger U.S. ties will allow the region to “drain the swamps from which extremism and terrorism emanates.”