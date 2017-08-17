Van plows into crowd in Barcelona in ‘terrorist attack,’ police say
A van ran into a crowd on La Rambla street in central Barcelona, an area popular with pedestrians, on Thursday in what police reportedly are treating as a “terrorist attack.”
Several people were injured and being helped at the scene. The perpetrators ran into a bar, according to Spain’s El Pais newspaper, citing police sources, reported the Associated Press.
Pedestrians took cover in nearby stores as authorities urged them to stay off the streets.
PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.
