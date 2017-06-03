Van strikes pedestrians on London Bridge

This was scene as we left London Bridge. pic.twitter.com/4h0PxP3xL0 — Will Heaven (@WillHeaven) June 3, 2017

A white van reportedly veered off a roadway and struck pedestrians on the famed London Bridge in England late Saturday, injuring several people, according to the Associated Press.

The van was traveling at approximately 50 mph when the incident took place, according to BBC reporter Holly Jones who was at the scene and witnessed the crash. No deaths were immediately reported as emergency workers rushed to attend to the injured.

“He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people,” Jones said. “He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind.”

The BBC reported that police arrested a man who “was handcuffed and had his shirt off” after the van traveled from central London toward the south end of the River Thames.

Dozens of people being evacuated from London Bridge area down Southwark Street. @smh pic.twitter.com/f2Am4DRmj9 — Latika M Bourke (@latikambourke) June 3, 2017

One witness, Will Heaven, told Sky News he saw people who had been struck and at least one of them was placed inside an ambulance.

“We saw injured people on the road, injured people on the pavement,” he said.

London police also responded at Borough Market near London Bridge, and police asked pedestrians to avoid the area.

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Theresa May have been briefed on the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.