WATCH: Houston officials update public on Hurricane Harvey aftermath

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner offered early assessments of how much damage Hurricane Harvey left behind as well as what the Texas city, along with state and federal officials need to do to hasten recovery efforts after the historic natural disaster.

The storm, which made landfall on Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane near Corpus Christi and moved northeast along the Texas coast over Houston, has left five reported dead. The storm has dumped more than 20 inches of rain, sent thousands in Houston to rooftops for helicopter rescue and turned roads and highways into rivers. The National Weather Service predicts an additional 15 to 25 inches of rainfall through Friday along the upper Texas coast and southwest Louisiana and storm totals in some locations approaching 50 inches.

