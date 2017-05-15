WATCH LIVE: Spicer expected to address travel ban arguments in news briefing

White House press secretary Sean Spicer is expected to take questions about President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban Monday as the administration’s lawyers defend the ban in court in Seattle.

Spicer is scheduled to take questions at today’s news briefing at 1:30 p.m. EST. Watch live in the player above.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is hearing arguments Monday over the revised travel ban, which sought to temporarily suspent entry of residents from six predominantly Muslim countries.

A federal appeals court in Virginia is also weighing the constitutionality of the president’s reworked executive order.

When the original travel ban was first issued, it temporarily halted the entry of people from seven Muslim majority countries. Courts blocked it from taking effect. When the ban was revised in March, Iraq was taken off the list of targeted countries. Human rights advocates have argued that the order still violates the Constitution because it discriminates against Muslims.

A week ago, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the Trump administration has been “consistent” in referring to the president’s order as a ban. However, when the order was first introduced, Spicer was emphatic that it wasn’t a travel ban, contrary to what the president was tweeting at the time.

