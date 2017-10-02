WATCH LIVE: Trump to address deadly Las Vegas shooting



The president addressed the deadly Las Vegas shooting at 10:30 a.m. ET today. Watch his remarks in the player above.

President Donald Trump said the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip late Sunday that left at least 50 people dead and more than 400 injured was “an act of pure evil.”

In a Monday morning address to the nation, the president offered his support for the city of Las Vegas, saying, “our unity can not be shattered by evil, our bond cannot be broken by violence.”

Trump also said he plans to travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday to meet with the families of the victims, as well as local law enforcement officials and first responders.

A gunman, identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel into the crowd of 22,000 concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest outdoor music festival, police said.

Videos from the scene show country singer Jason Aldean performing when rapid-fire shots rang out. Shortly after, Aldean stopped playing and the crowd went silent, appearing to make sense of what sounded like fireworks, several witnesses said. Then, the gunfire continued.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo told reporters Monday morning that officers found the suspect dead in the hotel room before they entered. Paddock, who was originally reported as a local resident, is from Mesquite, Nevada, which is about an hour away.

Sunday’s attack is considered to be the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Earlier today, Mr. Trump tweeted his “condolences and sympathies” to the victims and their families.

