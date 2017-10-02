Las Vegas shooting at outdoor concert kills 50

Shortly before midnight on Sunday, a gunman opened fire at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, killing 50 and injuring more than 100.

Country singer Jason Aldean was on the stage near the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino, when concert goers reported hearing what sounded like fireworks. Aldean described the incident as horrific.

Crowd takes cover as gunshots heard at Las Vegas Hotel

A manhunt began, and Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said officers confronted the shooter on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay across the street from the concert. Authorities identified the shooter as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock, and said the man is dead. They believe this is a lone-wolf attack.

Las Vegas police department confirms suspect dead in concert shooting



Officials in Las Vegas said several officers were attending the concert when the shooting began, and Lombardo said at least two off-duty officers have died. An on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the attack.

This is a developing story.