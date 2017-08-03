WATCH LIVE: Trump speaks at campaign rally in Huntington, West Virginia

President Donald Trump will speak at a campaign rally Thursday night in Huntington, West Virginia, an event that may now also become a rally cry for Republicans as the state’s Democratic governor, Jim Justice, is expected to announce he’s joining the GOP.

Trump is scheduled to speak at 7:05 p.m. ET. Watch live in the player above.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he would be making “a very big announcement” at the rally in the small city along the banks of the Ohio River, whose 49,000 residents have been hard-hit by the opioid crisis and job losses. The city closed streets near the arena and groups of supporters and protesters have gathered nearby, according to local media reports.

Huntington has captured national attention in recent years for its staggering number of opioid overdoses — in one case, 26 overdoses in a few hours. As the opioid epidemic unfolds, the region has dealt with deep job cuts in the coal industry and many residents are struggling to find work. Nearly 68 percent of the state supported Trump in the 2016 election; in Cabell County, where Huntington is located, 59 percent of voters supported him.

The New York Times, in breaking the news about Justice’s possible party switch, notes that the governor has previously been a registered member of both parties and also an independent.

Earlier this week, the President’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis, which Trump established by executive order in March and is chaired by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, asked that the president declare a national state of emergency to usher in a more urgent response to the country’s fight against this public health crisis. In 2016, an estimated 59,000 people died after overdosing from opioids, according to data analysis from a New York Times.