WATCH LIVE: Trump’s opioid commission launches new look at health crisis

President Donald Trump’s Commission on Combating Drug Addiction and the Opioid Crisis will meet for the first time Friday, part of the administration’s plan to fight the growing opioid health crisis.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who chairs the commission, will give opening remarks to start the meeting in Washington, D.C. Other members of the commission include Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, Massachusetts Rep. Patrick Kennedy and Bertha Madras, a professor at Harvard Medical School and a former deputy director in the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy

Several nonprofit organizations will also offer statements about their experiences with the unfolding epidemic.

More than 59,000 people died from drug overdoses nationwide in 2016, the New York Times reported last week, based on its own analysis of state health departments, coroners and medical examiners. The numbers come ahead of the official count from the CDC. But if true, they represent a 19 percent spike in drug overdose deaths since 2015.

President Trump signed an executive order on March 29 to establish the commission. According to the order, the commission’s duties include:

Identify what federal funds already combat drug addiction, including opioids;

Evaluate availability and access to addiction treatment centers, including in underserved areas;

Analyze how effectiveness of the state prescription drug monitoring programs;

Craft public messaging campaigns that target use of prescription and illegal opioids and develop better prevention strategies.

The commission is scheduled to submit submit interim recommendations on how to handle the public health crisis by the end of June. A final report is due to the president by Oct. 1, unless the commission asks for more time. A month later, the commission will dissolve.

