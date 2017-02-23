WATCH LIVE: Vice President Mike Pence speaks to conservatives at CPAC

Vice President Mike Pence will address conservatives gathered outside the nation’s capital Thursday on the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference, a decades-old annual gathering for conservatives.

Pence is scheduled to begin his remarks at 7:30 p.m. Watch in the player above.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the conference Friday.

Throughout the day, President Trump’s top aides delivered one overriding message to the thousands of conservative activists in attendance: Don’t blow it.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference, known as CPAC White House chief of staff Reince Priebus and other senior Trump officials implored the audience not to squander the Republican Party’s control of both chambers of Congress and the White House.

“What you’ve got is an incredible opportunity to use this victory,” Priebus said. Some of Trump’s plans for creating jobs and putting more money in people’s pockets will take time, he said. “We’ve got to stick together and make sure we have President Trump for eight years.”

Priebus’ pleas for patience and unity acknowledged the conservatives’ underlying skepticism about the new president, a former Democrat who in the past has elicited boos at the conference. Trump has often suggested he doesn’t prioritize the social issues many conservatives elevate, and his proposal for a massive infrastructure bill has cast doubts about his commitment to curb government spending.

WATCH: Priebus and Bannon describe great partnership at CPAC

But with a Republican in the White House for the first time in eight years, many activists say they feel energized and more than willing to give him a chance.

Many in the audience chanted “Trump! Trump! Trump!” as Bannon and Priebus made a joint appearance on stage. The duo’s chummy joint interview seemed designed to refute media reports that they do not get along and are occasionally working at cross-purposes in a factionalized White House.

Priebus presented their partnership as evidence that conservatives and Trump supporters can work together.

“The truth of the matter is Donald Trump, President Trump, brought together the party and the conservative movement,” he said. “If the party and the conservative movement are together, similar to Steve and I, it can’t be stopped.”

WATCH: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos defends White House decision to withdraw transgender bathroom rules



Education Secretary Betsy DeVos urged the activists to “engage” and “be loud” in the face of politicians who stand in the way of changing the education system.

“We have a unique window of opportunity to make school choice a reality” for millions for families, she said.

READ MORE: A day at CPAC, where fringe meets the establishment GOP