WATCH: Sarah Huckabee Sanders named White House press secretary

New York financier Anthony Scaramucci has been formally named White House communications director and Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoted to press secretary in the Trump White House’s latest shakeup.

Trump says in a statement read by Sanders that he’s “grateful” for departing press secretary Sean Spicer’s “work on behalf of my administration and the American people.”

He adds: “just look at his great television ratings!”

READ MORE: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigns

Scaramucci, addressing reporters at the White House, called Spicer “a true American patriot” and says he hopes Spicer “goes on to make a tremendous amount of money.”

The resignation came after President Donald Trump offered Anthony Scaramucci the job of communications director, according to the New York Times and the Associated Press — a decision Spicer strongly opposed. It also came exactly six months after his first statement from the podium, a special Jan. 21 briefing in which he admonished the press for the way it described Inauguration Day crowds and for reporting that a Martin Luther King, Jr. bust had been removed from the Oval Office, a story that turned out later to be untrue.

Spicer did not respond to NewsHour’s request for comment. He said in a tweet he would serve in his role through August.

It's been an honor & a privilege to serve @POTUS @realDonaldTrump & this amazing country. I will continue my service through August — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) July 21, 2017

PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.