WATCH: Trump to police: Don’t worry about people in custody hitting their heads on squad cars
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump appeared to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody during a speech in New York.
Trump spoke dismissively of arresting officers who protect suspects’ heads while putting them in police cars in a speech in front of law enforcement on Long Island.
He said: “You can take the hand off,” drawing cheers from his audience.
Trump also claimed that laws are written to “protect the criminal” and “not the officers.”
He told the law enforcement officials that the “laws are stacked against you” and need to be changed
Are you aware of our comment policy?
PBS NewsHour allows open commenting for all registered users, and encourages discussion amongst you, our audience. However, if a commenter violates our terms of use or abuses the commenting forum, their comment may go into moderation or be removed entirely. We reserve the right to remove posts that do not follow these basic guidelines: comments must be relevant to the topic of the post; may not include profanity, personal attacks or hate speech; may not promote a business or raise money; may not be spam. Anything you post should be your own work. The PBS NewsHour reserves the right to read on the air and/or publish on its website or in any medium now known or unknown the comments or emails that we receive. By submitting comments, you agree to the PBS Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which include more details.