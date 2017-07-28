WATCH: Trump to police: Don’t worry about people in custody hitting their heads on squad cars

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump appeared to advocate rougher treatment of people in police custody during a speech in New York.

Trump spoke dismissively of arresting officers who protect suspects’ heads while putting them in police cars in a speech in front of law enforcement on Long Island.

He said: “You can take the hand off,” drawing cheers from his audience.

Trump also claimed that laws are written to “protect the criminal” and “not the officers.”

He told the law enforcement officials that the “laws are stacked against you” and need to be changed

